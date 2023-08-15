 Jio hits nationwide 5G target ahead of schedule - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Jio hits nationwide 5G target ahead of schedule

15 AUG 2023
A billboard advert for Jio 5G service.

Reliance Jio completed a nationwide rollout of 5G service using multiple spectrum bands, with the deployment across 22 regions coming ahead of a target of end-December.

In a statement, Reliance Industries chair Mukesh Ambani noted Jio had worked around the clock to reach the coverage target since receiving 5G spectrum in August 2022.

“This is one of the fastest 5G rollouts of this scale globally and gives India a prominent position on the global 5G map.”

Jio stated it met minimum rollout obligations included in the terms of the spectrum allocated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in each of 22 service areas across three spectrum bands.

In mid-July, Jio announced it submitted details of its phase 1 rollout to the DoT, which completed testing in all regions by 11 August.

Ambani highlighted the benefits of mmWave, with the operator holding 1,000MHz in the 26MHz band. “This can give enterprises looking to deploy emerging and innovative applications faster speeds and less delay than previous wireless networking technologies.”

Shortly after committing $11 billion on related spectrum in the auction in August 2022, Jio earmarked INR2 trillion ($24.1 billion) to deploy the nationwide standalone (SA) 5G network by the close of this year.

Ambani stated at the time it would deliver 5G to every town in the country in less than 18 months Jio.

In April it stated its 5G footprint reached 2,300 cities and towns.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association