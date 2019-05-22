 Jio gains ground as rivals shed subscribers - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Jio gains ground as rivals shed subscribers

22 MAY 2019

Reliance Jio was the only major operator in India to add subscribers in the first quarter of 2019, with its two main rivals losing a combined 39 million sequentially, data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.

The operator picked up 27 million mobile subs during the quarter to end March with 307 million. Year-on-year the figure increased by 120 million, boosting its market share to 26.4 per cent compared with 15.8 per cent at end-March 2018

Market leader Vodafone Idea’s subscribers dropped by 24 million sequentially to 395 million (notably, TRAI’s figure is significantly higher than the 334.1 million the operator itself reported at end-March).

At end-March 2018, before the companies merged, they had a combined user base of 434 million.

Its market share stood at 34 per cent at the close of the recent quarter, compared with a collective 36.7 per cent at end Q1 2018.

Following campaigns to reduce the number of low-value subscribers, TRAI said Bharti Airtel lost 15 million subs in Q1, closing the period with 325 million (the operator did not disclose figures in a recent earnings report).

If accurate, the figure is up from 304 million at end Q1 2018, but its market share still declined from 28 per cent to 25.7 per cent.

TRAI figures showed the country’s wireless teledensity fell from 91.1 per cent in Q1 2018 to 88.5 per cent at end-March 2019, with mobile subs declining by 21.6 million to 1.16 billion.

The regulator noted some operators deducted inactive subscribers from their totals. A directive issued in 2017 advised operators to strictly adhere to the Department of Telecommunications’ methodology for reporting their number of subscribers, however TRAI said some operators have yet to comply.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone Idea, Hyundai forge connected-car deal

Vodafone Idea exec highlights big data pitfalls

Vodafone Idea losses narrow as ARPU climbs
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Nice work if you can get it

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association