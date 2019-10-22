 Jio figures surge despite falling ARPU - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Jio figures surge despite falling ARPU

22 OCT 2019

Reliance Jio, the largest mobile operator in India by subscribers, booked another quarter of strong financial gains in its fiscal Q2, with brisk customer growth fuelling sharp increases in profit and revenue.

Net profit jumped 45.4 per cent year-on-year to INR9.9 billion ($139.7 million) in the three months to 30 September, while operating revenue increased 33.7 per cent to INR124 billion.

The operator added 103 million subs in the year to end-September, for a total of 355 million. Its market share jumped from just below 22 per cent in calendar Q3 2018, to 33 per cent, data from GSMA Intelligence showed.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and MD of Reliance Industries (pictured), said: “We are still adding more than 10 million new customers every month. Jio is not only India’s largest telecoms enterprise in terms of subscribers and revenues, but has also become the digital gateway of India.”

He said after success in the mobile broadband connectivity business, Jio is now geared up to kick-start other growth engines including home broadband; enterprise services; small- and medium-sized business connectivity; and IoT.

ARPU fell 8.9 per cent to INR120. Monthly data usage stabilised, rising 6.3 per cent to 11.7GB.

Jio said voice and data traffic increased more than threefold over the past two years, noting that its network rollout is complete with nearly 99 per cent population coverage.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Competition weighs on China Mobile

China Unicom profit climbs despite mobile weakness

Jio targets customer service boost with AI bot
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Scaling summits in Switzerland and Spain

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association