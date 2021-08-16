 Jio closes spectrum deal with Airtel - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Jio closes spectrum deal with Airtel

16 AUG 2021

Indian operator Reliance Jio concluded a spectrum trading deal with rival Bharti Airtel in three areas, boosting its holdings in the 800MHz band to improve network coverage and capacity.

Jio paid INR11.8 billion ($159.1 million) including taxes to Airtel for 3.75MHz in Andhra Pradesh, 1.25MHz in Delhi and 2.5MHz in Mumbai. It also assumed future liabilities of INR46.9 billion relating to the spectrum, the companies explained in separate statements.

The deal leaves Jio with 2x15MHz of 800MHz airwaves in Mumbai, and 2x10MHz each in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

Jio announced it would acquire 800MHz spectrum in the three areas from Airtel in April.

The same month, the Department of Telecommunications assigned 4G spectrum won in an auction in March which involved Jio acquiring spectrum across five bands worth INR571.2 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

