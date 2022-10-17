 Jio brings in Ericsson, Nokia for 5G network - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Jio brings in Ericsson, Nokia for 5G network

17 OCT 2022

Reliance Jio named Ericsson and Nokia as RAN equipment suppliers for its standalone (SA) 5G network, diversifying its vendor list after relying on Samsung as its major 4G provider.

Jio chairman Akash Ambani stated it is committed to developing the latest network technology and was confident its 5G network will accelerate India’s digital goals.

Nokia stated it agreed a multi-year deal to supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas and remote radio heads compatible with different spectrum bands.

Pekka Lundmark, Nokia president and CEO, branded the deal a significant win in an important market with “a new customer with one of the largest RAN footprints in the world”.

“This ambitious project will introduce millions of people across India to premium 5G services”.

In a separate statement, Ericsson explained it will provide 5G RAN and E-Band microwave mobile transport equipment.

Ericsson president and CEO Borje Ekholm added standalone connectivity will be a major catalyst in meeting India’s digital transformation goals.

Jio earmarked INR2 trillion ($24.3 billion) to deploy a nationwide SA 5G network by December 2023, with service to begin in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai by the Diwali festival later this month.

The operator started developing 4G and 5G network equipment in-house in 2020 to reduce its reliance on imports and cut costs.

Rival Bharti Airtel launched 5G service in eight cities earlier this month: it selected Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung as its equipment suppliers.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singtel targets power savings with Ericsson

Malaysia secures backing for national 5G network

Reliance advances 5G equipment ambitions
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Interview: Kristian Toivo, TIP

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association