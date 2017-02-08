English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Jio accuses Airtel of misleading interconnect claims

08 FEB 2017
Jio-Digital-Life

India’s 4G newcomer Reliance Jio again went on the offensive against rival Bharti Airtel, accusing the market leader of still not providing the interconnection points it committed to, resulting in call failure rates of more than 53 per cent.

In a press release, Jio said Airtel issued “a malicious and misleading media statement” regarding provisioning of adequate interconnection capacity. “The statement is a continuation of Airtel’s ongoing mischievous and motivated campaign to divert attention from its anti-competitive and anti-consumer actions and violations of licence conditions, which are being investigated by the authorities.”

Jio went on to say an Airtel claim it provided 35,000 connection points to Jio is misleading, and the market leader is yet to begin the first step of implementation on many of the POIs.

Airtel previously said it provided access to the POIs in five months and 79 per cent are dedicated for incoming calls – the highest among all operators. The capacity provided is enough to serve more than 190 million customers, which is more than double the 72.5 million customers claimed by Jio, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

India’s leading operator responded by complaining to the Prime Minister’s Office, stating Jio’s “constant rhetoric” over inadequate POIs is untrue and its calls fail because of faults in the newcomer’s network, ET reported.

Jio said evidence doesn’t support Airtel’s claim there are technical issues in its network, noting there no call failures in Jio-to-Jio calls.

Jio filed a complaint with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in November, accusing the country’s top three operators of “abuse of dominance” and cartel-like behaviour for not providing sufficient interconnection.

The complaint came a month after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommended penalties of INR10.5 billion ($153 million) each for Airtel and Vodafone India and INR9.5 billion for Idea Cellular, stating the lack of interconnection was an “ulterior motive to stifle competition and be anti-consumer”.

In September, the top three operators committed to providing Jio with additional interconnection points after it requested 12,000 POIs to handle its expanding customer base. However, Jio said it didn’t see a significant improvement in the number of off-net dropped calls, which it attributes to a lack of interconnect points.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone India reshuffles management

Airtel takes Jio pricing complaint to antitrust agency

Apple closes in on India iPhone production deal

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association