Reliance Jio commences SA 5G trial - Mobile World Live

Indian operator Reliance Jio started standalone 5G trials in Mumbai using domestically-developed equipment running on mid-band and mmWave spectrum, just days after rival Bharti Airtel launched tests near its headquarters in the city of Gurugram, The Economic Times reported.

Jio applied to conduct 5G radio and core network tests in New Delhi, Hyderabad and Gujarat, and plans to use equipment from Samsung, Ericsson and Nokia in those trials, the newspaper stated.

The operator, Airtel and Vodafone Idea received clearance last month to carry out six-month 5G trials using equipment from Ericsson, Samsung, Nokia and state-owned technology company C-Dot.

India’s Department of Telecommunication allocated trial spectrum in the 700MHz, 3.5GHz and 26GHz bands, with operators also allowed to use existing spectrum.

A 5G auction offering 3.5GHz spectrum is expected in H1 2022.

Jio is part of the Reliance Industries’ digital business Jio Platforms, which in 2020 claimed to have designed and developed a complete 5G system.