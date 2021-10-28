 Japanese operators team on submarine cable - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Japanese operators team on submarine cable

28 OCT 2021

NTT Communications, KDDI, SoftBank Corp and Rakuten Mobile agreed to jointly build a fibre-optic submarine cable connecting Hokkaido and Akita Prefecture with a planned capacity of more than 160Tb/s.

KDDI stated deployment of the 770km cable is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Using the latest optical wavelength division multiplexing transmission systems, it will connect the cities of Otaru and Akita.

The operator noted the cable is designed to provide large-capacity and increased redundancy as the area experienced a number of large-scale disasters in recent years.

In a related, separate statement, Rakuten Mobile explained the joint deployment offers more cost-effective construction of 5G infrastructure, noting it backed the cable rollout to keep up with the expected increase in traffic driven by rising adoption of the mobile technology and other high-speed, high-capacity networks.

NTT Communications noted the cable will enable it to create a redundant configuration with three routes between Hokkaido and Honshu, including those it already owns.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Rakuten Symphony boss keen to share secret sauce

Rakuten tunes-up Symphony with Estmob buy

Rakuten buys JTower stake to cut network rollout costs
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association