 Japan targets global chipmakers for domestic project - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Japan targets global chipmakers for domestic project

20 JUL 2020

The Japanese government was tipped to offer overseas chipmakers financial incentives over several years to work with domestic companies on advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities to revitalise the country’s chip industry, The Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

It wrote the government sees cooperation with a global chipmaker as the best route to accelerating a path to advanced chip manufacturing and is working out the details of the incentives, with the joint development partner eligible to receive hundreds of billions of yen or several billion dollars.

Japan, which shifted much of its high-tech manufacturing overseas, aims to boost domestic chip production with a tie-up with a global company.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) was cited as a prime target.

In November 2019, the chipmaker established a joint research institute for chip development with the University of Tokyo, The Yomiuri Shimbun said.

The Taiwan-headquartered company announced in May plans to build a $12 billion semiconductor factory in the US and is looking to shift some of its manufacturing capabilities out of China, as a US-China trade war threatens to disrupt its supply chain, which is heavily reliant on the mainland.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

TSMC steps-up sustainability targets

Blog: Will others follow TSMC in US move?

Huawei mulls chip supply options as US sanctions bite
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association