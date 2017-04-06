English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Japan mobile network spend forecast to drop sharply

06 APR 2017

Japanese operators’ spending on wireless network equipment is expected to decline sharply over the next five years after dropping slightly in 2016, according to a report from IHS Markit.

The country’s mobile infrastructure market declined 2 per cent year-on-year in 2016 to $3.3 billion and is forecast to fall 15.3 per cent annually to $1.5 billion in 2021 (see chart below, click to enlarge).

The decrease was a result of the long shift from network build-outs between 2010 and 2013 to LTE network enhancements, said Stephane Teral, senior research director and adviser at IHS Markit.

He said 3.5GHz TDD-LTE enhancements are creating a shift from FDD to TDD LTE spending.

Nokia maintained the lead for radio access network (RAN) equipment in Japan in 2016.

Overall, 3G equipment sales increased 34 per cent and LTE revenue decreased 5 per cent year-on-year in 2016.

Preparations for 5G are pressing vendors to meet NTT Docomo’s goal of showcasing the technology at the 2020 Olympic Games and have a nationwide commercial launch in 2023. Teral noted these pushes should kick off a new investment cycle in 2019 by injecting a few billion dollars into the mobile infrastructure market.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SoftBank doubles profit on Supercell gains

Japan’s three operators penalised for handset subsidies

Uber shifts to food delivery in Tokyo
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association