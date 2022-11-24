 Japan consortium claims 5G core breakthrough - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Japan consortium claims 5G core breakthrough

24 NOV 2022

A consortium of Japanese organisations including Fujitsu and the University of Tokyo developed open source software for private 5G networks, claiming to domestically produce a low-cost core which brings down the cost of private infrastructure.

The initiative is part of New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation’s (NEDO) post-5G project which ran for two years starting in October 2020.

NEDO works in parallel with funding agencies to subsidise R&D costs via a co-funding programme.

The other partners are Internet Initiative Japan and Apresia Systems.

Fujitsu noted in a statement the group expects the deployment of the lower-cost open source technology will lead to wider adoption by various industries, suggesting that combining multiple private networks and 5G services provided by telecoms operators will “ultimately make it possible to deliver more versatile communication environments than individual private 5G networks alone”.

The project developed a compact 5G core designed for small-scale networks, keeping costs down by running on cloud-based, commercial off-the-self equipment.

By using open source software, it also reduces intellectual property costs.

The University of Tokyo contributed a user plane function which handles advanced data transfer and route selection.

Fujitsu and Apresia Systems will release private 5G networks combining the core technology with their base stations and terminal equipment.

Internet Initiative Japan will promote the development of services using multiple private 5G networks running on the new core and public networks it will offer as an MVNO through roaming.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

KT, LG Uplus lose access to 28GHz band

Maxis targets Malaysia 5G access deal

Axiata looks to sharing to cope with soaring traffic
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association