 Japan advances China chipmaking curbs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Japan advances China chipmaking curbs

24 MAY 2023

Japan revealed it will begin restricting exports of some chipmaking equipment to countries branded unfriendly on 23 July, following months of pressure from the US to tighten trade controls on China to prevent the military from accessing advanced technology, Nikkei Asia reported.

The Japanese government added 23 types of chipmaking equipment to a list of regulated exports which require approval from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry unless they are shipped to 42 countries deemed friendly.

Nikkei Asia revealed Japan’s plan in an article published in March, but in its latest report noted the move has now been made official, with a two-month publicity campaign underway.

The controls cover extreme ultraviolet lithography and etching equipment for producing memory and logic chips with circuit widths of less than 14nm, the newspaper stated.

China Daily reported the nation’s Ministry of Commerce slammed the move and hinted at potential retaliation.

Japan and the Netherlands reportedly backed tougher US restrictions on exports in January.

Earlier this week, China barred domestic operators of critical information infrastructure from purchasing chips form Micron Technology, widely seen as retaliation for the US imposing new restrictions in October 2022.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China bans Micron sales after failed security review

KDDI trials transportation tech

Sony, TSMC consider joint $7B chip factory move
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association