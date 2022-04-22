 IoT, cloud drive China Unicom - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

IoT, cloud drive China Unicom

22 APR 2022

China Unicom booked profit and revenue gains in Q1, driven by its IoT and cloud units, as its mobile business saw growth slow.

Mobile service revenue increased 2.2 per cent year-on-year to CNY42 billion ($6.5 billion), less than the 8.8 per cent annual growth it registered in the opening period of 2021.

Unicom added 79.1 million 5G package subscribers in the recent period for a total of 171 million.

The company didn’t disclose ARPU or mobile subscriber numbers but released totals combining mobile, fixed, broadband and IoT connections.

IoT sales grew 40.7 per cent to CNY2.1 billion as connections hit 313 million, while cloud revenue more than doubled to CNY9.1 billion. Industry internet revenue, driven by uptake of new 5G applications, increased 34.8 per cent to CNY19.4 billion.

Net profit grew 20.6 per cent to CNY4.6 billion, with operating revenue rising 8.2 per cent to CNY89 billion.



Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

