 International investor scoops Myanmar tower company - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

International investor scoops Myanmar tower company

11 DEC 2020

Private equity company CVC Capital Partners struck a deal to acquire Myanmar mobile infrastructure provider Irrawaddy Green Towers for $700 million, Reuters reported, fighting off competition from a number of other suitors.

The news website’s sources noted a number of players including some from Southeast Asia’s communications sector had been provisionally interested in buying the business, but CVC was apparently given preferential status on completing a deal.

Moves to sell the business were reportely underway for more than a year: in May Bloomberg reported the shortlist of potential buyers also included Axiata Group and China-based infrastructure company Guodong Group. At that point, closed bids were being invited from interested parties.

Irrawaddy Green Towers is one of the largest suppliers of passive infrastructure to telecoms operators in Myanmar.

Customers for its shared tower assets and management services include mobile operators MPT and MyTel, alongside the local operations of Ooredoo and Telenor.

On its website, the company claims to be the largest independent tower company in the market, adding since formation it aimed to establish “a nationwide portfolio of telecom towers that can be shared by multiple operators to optimise infrastructure costs”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ant Financial set for Wave Money stake

MySquar suspends mobile money unit, delists shares

MySquar sees potential in Myanmar mobile money
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association