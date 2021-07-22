 Intel continues India 5G push with Airtel tie-up - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Intel continues India 5G push with Airtel tie-up

22 JUL 2021

Intel secured a second Indian network transformation contract in as many months, through a deal to provide its virtualised and open RAN technologies to Bharti Airtel.

The pair will look to evolve the operator’s networks from fixed-function equipment to virtualised cloud-native deployments, enabling edge-to-cloud communications.

Bharti Airtel explained in a statement it will use various Intel offerings for its network, to build “a solid foundation for rolling out wide-scale 5G, mobile edge computing and network slicing”.

The operator aims to unlock the benefits of a “hyperconnected” world where Industry 4.0, cloud gaming, AR and VR become “an everyday experience”.

Intel and Bharti Airtel also agreed to jointly develop a range of 5G products under the Make in India government programme, which encourages domestic production and investments in manufacturing.

Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon commented the tie-up will contribute “immensely” to the company’s mission to deliver “world-class 5G services”.

In June, Intel united with Reliance Jio for the development of technologies including AI, cloud, and 5G RAN and core equipment.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Asia

Tags

