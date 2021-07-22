Intel continues India 5G push with Airtel tie-up

Intel secured a second Indian network transformation contract in as many months, through a deal to provide its virtualised and open RAN technologies to Bharti Airtel.

The pair will look to evolve the operator’s networks from fixed-function equipment to virtualised cloud-native deployments, enabling edge-to-cloud communications.

Bharti Airtel explained in a statement it will use various Intel offerings for its network, to build “a solid foundation for rolling out wide-scale 5G, mobile edge computing and network slicing”.

The operator aims to unlock the benefits of a “hyperconnected” world where Industry 4.0, cloud gaming, AR and VR become “an everyday experience”.

Intel and Bharti Airtel also agreed to jointly develop a range of 5G products under the Make in India government programme, which encourages domestic production and investments in manufacturing.

Bharti Airtel CTO Randeep Sekhon commented the tie-up will contribute “immensely” to the company’s mission to deliver “world-class 5G services”.

In June, Intel united with Reliance Jio for the development of technologies including AI, cloud, and 5G RAN and core equipment.