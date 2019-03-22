 Indosat suffers from 4G network underfunding - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Indosat suffers from 4G network underfunding

22 MAR 2019

Indosat Ooredoo’s financials weakened significantly in 2018 as it suffered sharp declines in subscribers and revenue, and was forced to boost capex to improve its limited 4G coverage after years of underinvestment, Moody’s reported.

The operator’s 2018 revenue fell 23 per cent year-on-year to IDR23.1 trillion ($1.64 billion), due mainly to a 26 per cent decline in its mobile business, which was hit by continued recuctions in voice and SMS revenue.

Following a government-mandated prepaid SIM registration effort, its subscriber base fell 47 per cent to 58 million at end-2018 from 110 million a year earlier, while ARPU dropped 8 per cent to IDR18,700 over the same period.

Its market share by fell from 25 per cent at end-2017 to 16.5 per cent, data from GSMA Intelligence showed. Number three XL Axiata, with nearly 55 million mobile connections, had a 15.6 per cent share at end-2018.

Overdue investment
After a leadership change in October 2018, with Chris Kanter replacing Joy Wahjudi as CEO, Indosat significantly increased its capex budget for 2019 to 2021 to IDR30 trillion to expand 4G coverage outside the island of Java.

Nidhi Dhruv, a Moody’s senior analyst, said the accelerated capex investment is key to Indosat’s strategy to remain competitive.

Moody’s downgraded its outlook for the operator to negative from stable.

“The negative outlook reflects a weakening in Indosat’s financial metrics driven by the company’s plans for accelerated 4G capex amid an intensely competitive operating environment for the Indonesian mobile sector,” Dhruv said.

She noted the operator is exploring alternative funding options, including the sale of its towers and monetising its stakes in some subsidiaries.

Moody’s expects moderate growth in the Indonesian mobile market following tariff increases by incumbents since Q3 2018.

“Although the Indonesian mobile sector remains intensely competitive, there has been some uptick in quarter-on-quarter ARPUs and revenue growth,” Dhruv said.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Falling ARPU weighs on China Mobile

China mobile sector adds $750B to GDP

New Zealand renews 3G, 4G spectrum rights
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association