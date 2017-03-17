English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Indosat returns to profit on forex, data gains

17 MAR 2017

Indosat Ooredoo, Indonesia’s second largest mobile operator, returned to profit in 2016 after reducing its forex exposure and posting double-digit growth in mobile revenue and its subscriber base.

The operator reported a net profit of IDR1.1 trillion ($82.4 million) in 2016, reversing an IDR1.3 trillion loss in 2015. Its EBITDA rose 12 per cent to IDR12.9 trillion. A major factor was an IDR268 billion net forex gain in 2016 compared with an IDR1.6 trillion forex loss the previous year. The company reduced its US dollar debt by 58 per cent to $180 million, representing 12 per cent of total debt compared with 25 per cent in 2015.

Revenue increased 9 per cent to IDR29.1 trillion, with mobile turnover climbing 10 per cent to IDR24.1 trillion. A 44 per cent jump in mobile data subscribers (3G and 4G) helped fuel a 46.7 per cent increase in data revenue growth year-on-year.

Data usage jumped 147 per cent, while voice minutes fell 2.8 per cent and SMS traffic was down 15.8 per cent. Average data usage rose to 1.7GB per month.

Its total subscriber base increased 23 per cent year-on-year to 85.7 million, giving it a 22 per cent market share, according to GSMA Intelligence.

ARPU fell 12 per cent year-on-year to IDR24,500 in Q4. After intense data price competition for most of 2016, Indosat said in a statement some players have started to raise tariffs on their 1GB and 2GB plans and it plans to “increase data prices as a strategic move in improving profitability as well as strengthening its positioning in the competition”.

Its capex for the full year declined nearly 1 per cent to IDR7.3 trillion. The operator ended 2016 with more than 56,000 total base stations after expanding 4G sites by 40 per cent and 3G sites by 17 per cent. It has about 32,000 3G and 4G base stations and said 4G coverage now reached 112 cities.

The 2017 capex budget was cut by 19 per cent to IDR6 trillion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei takes stake in Bakrie Telecom

Nokia, BlackBerry face fierce competition in Indonesia

Indonesia to sell off additional spectrum by midyear
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association