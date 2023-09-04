 Indosat looks to China Mobile for digital expertise - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Indosat looks to China Mobile for digital expertise

04 SEP 2023
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison headquarters

Indonesian operator Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison forged a deal with China Mobile International to tap the world’s largest mobile company’s expertise covering communications, date centre and infrastructure technologies.

The operators also agreed to jointly explore ways to expand their businesses into new and existing markets, and to generate revenue from 5G services.

Indosat and China Mobile International signed an MoU establishing a framework for joint cooperation.

Gao Tongqing, EVP of China Mobile Communications Group, stated: “Now is an opportune time to move forward with our partners to accelerate collaboration between the digital economies of China and Southeast Asia”.

The company is interested in integrating technology, capital and industry to strengthen regional economic cooperation, he added.

Indosat president director and CEO Vikram Sinha added the move is “another step forward in our partnership-first approach that is accelerating the nation’s digital transformation”.

“We look forward to working together to grow our businesses and further our larger purpose to connect and empower the people of Indonesia”.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

