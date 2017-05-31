Indonesia spectrum auction faces additional delays

Indonesia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) announced a further delay in releasing the bidding rules for 2.1GHz and 2.3GHz spectrum auctions originally scheduled to be held by the middle of the year.

The Indonesian Telecommunication Regulatory Body said the auction rules can’t be issued by end-May, the date set by the MCIT after the original end-March target was missed, IndoTelko reported. A new meeting to discuss the tender rules is scheduled sometime in June.

After the bidding rules are approved, MCIT (known locally as KemKominfo) will form an auction selection team, which will draft the selection document for potential bidders. No date for the tenders was released.

MCIT announced in February it would hold tenders for unused spectrum in the 2.1GHz and 2.3GHz bands and name winners by end-June. The sale will be limited to existing mobile operators.

The ministry will release two 10MHz blocks of spectrum in the 2.1GHz band, but no decision was reached on the allocation in the 2.3GHz band because of legal issues over existing claims on the spectrum.