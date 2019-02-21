 Indonesia SIM registration takes toll on top 2 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Keynotes
MWC19 Studio-Stream
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Indonesia SIM registration takes toll on top 2

21 FEB 2019

The implementation of a government-mandated prepaid SIM registration effort in Indonesia had a heavy impact on the two largest operators in the country, as they shed a collective 69 million connections in 2018.

Indosat Ooredoo was the biggest loser, dropping nearly 45 million connections year-on-year to end December with 65.4 million. It maintained its number two ranking despite its market share declining from 25 per cent in Q4 2017 to 18 per cent, GSMA Intelligence data showed.

Market leader Telkomsel’s connections fell by 25 million to 171 million, yet its market share rose from 45 per cent to 48 per cent.

In contrast, number-three XL Axiata added more than 1 million connections year-on-year, taking its total to 54 million at the end of 2018 and boosting its share from 12 per cent to 15 per cent.

Fitch Ratings said in a research note the impact of SIM registration had eased since Q3 2018 and operators have started to increase tariffs. However, it predicted continued pressure on operators’ bottom-line, citing increased capex budgets related to 4G expansion as a factor.

The agency stated Telkomsel had 50,755 4G base stations at end Q3 2018, XL Axiata 28,028 and Indosat 11,636.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singtel cites headwinds in first half results

Indonesia pushes QR standard for payments

XL Axiata posts net loss as revenue growth stalls
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association