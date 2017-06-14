English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

Indonesia settles tax dispute with Google

14 JUN 2017

The Indonesian government reached a settlement with Google in a long-running dispute over allegations the tech giant avoided paying millions of dollars in taxes, The Jakarta Post reported.

“We already have an agreement with them based on the 2016 annual tax return form, but we can’t disclose the figure,” finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.

In September 2016 Indonesia’s tax office said it would investigate Google for not paying taxes on billions of dollars of advertising revenue over the past five years. The tax office alleges Google Indonesia paid less than 0.1 per cent of the total income and value-added taxes it owed in 2015. The Directorate General of Taxation estimates Google’s revenue reached IDR6 trillion in 2015.

The tax authority said Google owes about IDR5 trillion ($376 million) in back taxes and penalties.

Indonesia’s government, eager to find new tax sources to boost state revenue, started negotiations with Google earlier in the year, but the talks soon stalled, The Jakarta Post said.

The tax authority in Jakarta threatened Google with legal action in January for failing to hand over transaction data for the tax investigation.

Google faces similar tax threats around the world. Shortly after Indonesia’s tax office said it was investigating the company, Thailand’s Finance Ministry announced it was working to tighten its tax rules for internet and technology companies like Google.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Airtel discussing Wi-Fi partnership with Google

Indonesia spectrum auction faces additional delays

Data drives solid Q1 revenue growth at Indosat
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

asd

Polls

How Is My Site?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
dsa

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association