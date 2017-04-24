English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Indian operators want spectrum auctions delayed

24 APR 2017

India’s mobile operators want the country’s next spectrum auctions pushed back to late 2018 or early 2019, which is at least a year later than the H2 2017 target suggested by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Rajan Mathews, DG of operator industry association Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), told The Economic Times (ET): “The timing [of the auctions] should be the latter part of 2018 and early part of 2019 once all the consolidation has been announced and locked down. Only after that would companies look at any additional spectrum needs after they put their networks together.”

The DoT last week asked regulator TRAI to suggest the reserve prices for 4G and 5G spectrum across at least seven bands. In early March the government announced plans to hold auctions this year for 5G spectrum in frequencies above 3GHz as well as additional spectrum across seven bands left unsold in an October 2016 auction. The sale was the country’s largest ever, generating $9.8 billion for the government, but 60 per cent of the available spectrum was not sold, including 700MHz.

To make the latter attractive to operators, analysts say the reserve price needs to be cut sharply from the INR11.5 billion ($178 million) per MHz previously set.

The already competitive India mobile market is facing even more intense competition as Reliance Jio’s entry in September 2016 pushed data prices down and sparked a round of operator consolidation, with at least three mergers confirmed or being negotiated.

Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group, owner of Idea Cellular, agreed in March to merge their Indian operations, which will create the country’s largest mobile operator. Market leader Bharti Airtel in January struck a deal to acquire Telenor’s operations in India. The combined company will have about a 30 per cent market share. Number six Reliance Communications (RCom) entered into negotiations with Tata Teleservices in February.

Mathews said the suggestion to push the auctions back a year and to offer a more competitive price for the 700MHz band will be expressed during the auction consultation process, which is yet to start, ET reported.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

KT on track for 5G Olympic trials in 2018

Apple to kick off India iPhone production in May

Indian device makers seek help tackling Chinese threat
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association