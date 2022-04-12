 India regulator calls for 5G spectrum price cuts - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

India regulator calls for 5G spectrum price cuts

12 APR 2022

India’s telecoms regulator heeded calls from operators and recommended the government reduce reserve prices for spectrum in the key 700MHz and 3500MHz bands for an upcoming auction.

In a statement, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) confirmed the sale will include more than 100,000MHz of spectrum across ten bands, which carry 20-year licences.

It recommended the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) cut the per-MHz price of 700MHz spectrum by 40 per cent to INR39.3 billion ($516.4 million) and 3500MHz by 36 per cent to INR3.2 billion.

TRAI also wants new reserve prices set for 5G spectrum in the 800MHz, 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz, 2300MHz and 2500MHz bands.

The government still has to finalise the amount of spectrum to assign in the 600MHz, 3500MHz and mmWave bands.

With the three major operators in the country all conducting limited 5G trials, most have called for the government to release the necessary spectrum and cut prices.

They have reportedly also threatened limited participation in the auction depending on the access enterprises are given for private 5G networks.

The coveted 700MHz band was not sold during an auction in March 2021 due its high reserve price.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SKT pushes government for contiguous 5G spectrum

TRAI urged to slash 5G spectrum base price

Australia raises billions in low-band auction
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association