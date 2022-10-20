 India RAN share forecast to rise with 5G push - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

India RAN share forecast to rise with 5G push

20 OCT 2022

Dell’Oro Group predicted India will account for an increased share of the global RAN market over the next two years, as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel push aggressive 5G rollout plans.

The company estimates India’s RAN share will rise from a mid single-digit figure in 2021.

Based on preliminary contracts revealed by Jio and Airtel, the research house stated Nokia and Ericsson could gain share and lead in the transition to 5G, overtaking Samsung which was the largest 4G RAN vendor in the country.

Dell’Oro estimates wireless revenue in India was about $24 billion in 2021, or 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent of the global total.

With around 1.2 billion mobile subscribers (14 per cent of the global total), the company calculates ARPU at less than $2 per month, which means base station pricing must be extremely competitive.

Wireless capex in 2021 was about $5 billion, around 3 per cent of the global total.

Jio plans to invest INR2 trillion ($24.1 billion) in its standalone 5G network, including spectrum costs, while Airtel aims go provide nationwide coverage with it’s next-generation network by March 2024.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

