 India operators seek more time for 5G tests - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

India operators seek more time for 5G tests

10 MAY 2019

The three largest mobile operators in India and a handful of equipment vendors joined forces to urge the government to issue 12-month 5G spectrum licences so they can conduct more comprehensive field trials.

Vodafone Idea; Bharti Airtel; Reliance Jio; Cisco; Ericsson; Nokia; and Samsung submitted proposals to the Department of Telecom (DoT) The Economic Times (ET) reported.

Rajan Mathews, director general of the Cellular Operators Association of India, told the newspaper: “It is expected that the duration of the trial would be for a year with an initial three months for all the preparations and clearances.”

Mathews said that in addition to lengthy trial periods, the industry was looking for the timely clearance of spectrum trial requests. Bottlenecks had been outlined in detail by the agency’s 5G committee and “we are expecting positive outcomes in the form of a one-year period for trials”, he told the newspaper.

ET explained the DoT previously opposed allocating 5G spectrum for more than 90 days, but operators and vendors are pressing for longer periods to be able to conduct meaningful tests.

The newspaper reported earlier in the week Ericsson had to stop 5G-related work at its innovation lab after its spectrum licence expired.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singapore seeks 5G deployments in 2020

Australia sets 5G spectrum sale terms

TRAI slashes spectrum prices to attract bidders
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association