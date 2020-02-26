 India mobile subscribers decline - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

India mobile subscribers decline

26 FEB 2020

The Indian mobile market shed 24.56 million mobile subscribers in 2019 due to a dive in numbers at Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.

TRAI’s numbers showed the pair lost a collective 99.1 million subscribers, resulting in an overall decline of 2.1 per cent year-on-year to 1.15 billion at end-2019.

Vodafone Idea ended the year with 332.6 million subs, down 20.6 per cent, while Bharti Airtel’s base dropped 3.8 per cent decline to 327.3 million.

The overall decline came despite market leader Reliance Jio growing its numbers by 32.1 per cent (or 89.9 million) to 370 million. However, a slowdown in the operator’s growth in December 2019 to 82,300 additions does not augur well, and the overall market continued to drop during the month with 3.15 million users lost.

In mid-February Vodafone Idea reported a wider loss in its fiscal third quarter (calendar Q4 2019) after shedding 83.2 million mobile subscribers in 2019.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone Idea faces fresh funding obstacles

Vodafone chief pushes for India payment relief

Airtel recovery hit by AGR charges
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

5 min highlights: Sony Xperia 1 II launch event

Mobile Mix: The 5G pacesetter

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association