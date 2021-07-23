 India top court deprives operators of AGR hopes - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

India top court deprives operators of AGR hopes

23 JUL 2021

The Supreme Court of India reportedly dismissed an appeal by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea seeking recalculation of the amount owed in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) taxes, another setback to their efforts to have the sum lowered.

Reuters reported the highest judicial body in the country rejected a plea submitted by the operators in January to recalculate the sums owed due to errors in the original calculation.

Business Standard reported the operators presented their case at a hearing on 19 July, when the court maintained its position against a recalculation, but scheduled a later hearing to issue a final ruling.

In September 2020 the operators were given a decade to pay the combined INR1.6 trillion ($21.5 billion) due.

Vodafone Idea’s tax was calculated at INR530 billion, of which it claimed to have covered INR33.54 billion in March.

Bharti Airtel was ordered to pay INR356 billion: in September 2020 it estimated it had paid INR180 billion of this.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Intel continues India 5G push with Airtel tie-up

Vodafone Idea warns on debt payments

Cisco, Vodafone Idea target network efficiency boost
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association