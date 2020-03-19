 India court blocks AGR reassessment - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

India court blocks AGR reassessment

19 MAR 2020

India’s high court rejected attempts by operators to have adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities reassessed and ordered the outstanding sums to be paid in full, but agreed to consider easing payment terms, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

The Supreme Court condemned the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and operators for moving ahead with a reassessment, calling the move sheer fraud and contempt of court, ET wrote.

It told the DoT to withdraw the self-assessment notice, arguing the department had no authority to authorise the move because the amounts were already set by the court.

The court will discuss a government proposal (approved by the Cabinet on 18 March) to allow operators up to 20 years to pay their dues.

It will also mull reducing the rate of interest on the sums to 8 per cent, as part of a move to ensure the sector remains competitive now only three major mobile players remain, the newspaper said.

The next hearing is scheduled to take place in a fortnight.

Recalculation
Last week, the DoT advised parliament it would recalculate the outstanding amounts operators owed based on self-assessments initiated in late February after the Supreme Court clarified the definition of AGR.

Vodafone Idea claimed it owed INR215 billion ($2.9 billion) compared with the INR530 billion the DoT ordered it to pay: the operator this week claimed it paid the full principal amount owed.

Rival Bharti Airtel pegged the overall amount owed at INR130 billion, which it paid along with an “extra” payment of INR50 billion. The DoT estimates its liability at INR356 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone Idea makes headway in AGR payment

India to reassess operator AGR liabilities

Vodafone Idea steps up cost-cutting efforts
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association