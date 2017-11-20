English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

India competition unit clears Airtel, Tata deal

20 NOV 2017

Bharti Airtel, the largest mobile operator in India, received approval from the Competition Commission of India to acquire conglomerate Tata Sons’ consumer mobile units.

In October Airtel said it planned to merge its Indian operations with Tata’s consumer mobile businesses, which consist of Tata Teleservices and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra.

The merger still requires approvals from numerous agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the National Company Law Tribunal, the country’s stock exchanges and the telecoms department, Livemint reported.

If approved, the deal will give Airtel access to some 42 million Tata Teleservices subscribers, according to official figures at end-July, and a strengthened spectrum footprint. Tata Teleservices operates 19 circles which cover “the bulk of India’s population” the company stated when the deal was originally announced. Airtel will also have use of Tata’s existing fibre network.

Airtel also will take over about 20 per cent of INR90 billion ($1.4 billion) to INR100 billion in deferred payments for Tata’s spectrum, Livemint said.

A price war kicked off by the entrance of Reliance Jio in September 2016 prompted a much needed wave of consolidation in India, where there are currently ten mobile players.

In early 2017 Tata Group and Bharti Enterprises discussed combining their telecoms, overseas cable, enterprise services and TV businesses together in a mega merger. However, Bharti ditched the plan in August, stating it wanted to focus on its acquisition of Telenor India and offload part of its stake in tower business Bharti Infratel.

Airtel is also in the process of acquiring Telenor India. Number two player Vodafone India, meanwhile, is in the process of merging with the country’s third largest player Idea Cellular, with the combined company looking to establish itself as the new market leader in the country.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Tata Sons initiates shutdown of wireless business

Airtel sells off another stake in Infratel to raise funds

Airtel hit by “pricing disruption” after Q1 Jio battle
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association