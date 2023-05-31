 India chip venture faces funding crunch - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

India chip venture faces funding crunch

31 MAY 2023

The Indian government was tipped to block access to a state incentive scheme for a chip joint venture between Vedanta Group and Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn), as the project hasn’t qualified for the funding, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg stated the venture’s application for incentives didn’t meet the government’s criteria, including selecting a partner or licensing manufacturing-grade technology for making 28nm chips.

The venture partners have no previous experience making semiconductors, but can reapply for state assistance, Bloomberg wrote.

Vedanta was one of 16 companies selected to receive funding in an INR450 billion ($5.4 billion) government incentive scheme in late 2020. Its operations spans technology, mining, oil and gas.

The India-based conglomerate set up a venture with Foxconn to manufacture chips in the country in 2022, with the aim to be India’s first major chipmaking operation.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

