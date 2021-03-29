 India adds detail on network equipment restrictions - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

India adds detail on network equipment restrictions

29 MAR 2021

India’s government began fleshing out its approach to implementing new network equipment purchasing rules, The Economic Times (ET) reported, advancing a move thought to be designed to keep Huawei and ZTE out of the nation’s 5G deployments.

A representative from one vendor told the newspaper the National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) will require operators to provide details of planned equipment purchases which will be used to decide whether the manufacturer is trustworthy.

The NCSC reportedly discussed its approach with operators and network vendors including Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco and Samsung. Silicon companies Qualcomm, Ciena, Intel and AMD were also said to be involved.

Another source told ET talks covered how the agency will determine a vendor’s trustworthiness, and potential challenges operators and vendors could face after the new rules are in force.

The discussions advance plans unveiled by the Department of Telecommunications earlier this month to require operators to procure certain mobile equipment from a list of “trusted sources”. It plans to implement the restrictions on 15 June.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

AIS looks to LG Uplus for immersive 5G content

China Mobile highlights 5G gains

WhatsApp takes more heat in India
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association