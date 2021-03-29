India adds detail on network equipment restrictions - Mobile World Live

India’s government began fleshing out its approach to implementing new network equipment purchasing rules, The Economic Times (ET) reported, advancing a move thought to be designed to keep Huawei and ZTE out of the nation’s 5G deployments.

A representative from one vendor told the newspaper the National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) will require operators to provide details of planned equipment purchases which will be used to decide whether the manufacturer is trustworthy.

The NCSC reportedly discussed its approach with operators and network vendors including Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco and Samsung. Silicon companies Qualcomm, Ciena, Intel and AMD were also said to be involved.

Another source told ET talks covered how the agency will determine a vendor’s trustworthiness, and potential challenges operators and vendors could face after the new rules are in force.

The discussions advance plans unveiled by the Department of Telecommunications earlier this month to require operators to procure certain mobile equipment from a list of “trusted sources”. It plans to implement the restrictions on 15 June.