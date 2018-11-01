English
India 4G coverage widens as Jio maintains lead

01 NOV 2018

Network benchmarking company OpenSignal stated India has some of the highest 4G availability of any of the markets it analyses, after coverage continued to rise between June and August.

Analysis of 10.5 billion data points collected from 1.77 million users between 1 June and 29 August showed Reliance Jio continued to lead the way in 4G, achieving availability scores of more than 95 per cent in all 22 telecoms circles.

Its latest overall availability score of 96.7 per cent is up from 96.4 per cent at end-February and helped push the country’s average to more than 80 per cent.

Bharti Airtel remained on top in overall download speeds on 3G and 4G networks (see chart, right, click to enlarge) and ranked number one in 16 service areas.

Looking specifically at 4G download speed, Airtel achieved 9.96Mb/s in the recent analysis, followed by Vodafone (6.59Mb/s), Jio (6.29Mb/s) and Idea (5.47MB/s).

Video experience
OpenSignal’s measurement of consumer mobile video experience, which takes into account video load time, playback stall rates and picture quality, showed Airtel, Jio and Vodafone were broadly on par with scores of 39.3, 38.6 and 38.5 out of 100 respectively. Idea scored 37.6.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

