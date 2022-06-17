 Hyundai hands Singtel another private 5G network win - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Hyundai hands Singtel another private 5G network win

17 JUN 2022

Singtel lined up another private network customer, with Hyundai Motor Group selecting the operator’s 5G campus infrastructure with mobile edge core (MEC) for a local innovation centre.

Hong Bum Jung, CEO of Hyundai’s innovation centre, noted in a joint statement the facility will feature the group’s first deployment of a 5G network for vehicle manufacturing, with plans to deploy cloud-based centralised robot management.

He added by creating a digital-twin of a real factory, Hyundai would be able to “test-run a factory virtually”, allowing it to “calculate the optimised plant operation and enable plant managers to solve problems without having to physically visit the plant”.

The company aims to introduce new forms of mobility products and services in Singapore, with the site serving as a testbed for human-centred intelligent manufacturing, Hyundai stated.

Singtel Enterprise Business MD Lim Seng Kong said its “5G network and MEC solutions will overcome the performance limitations of Wi-Fi to deliver the promise of digital twins and eventually metaverse for advanced manufacturing operations”.

The operator stated its “all-in-one platform for managing 5G networks, edge computing management and services orchestration, will enable the factory to manage and analyse the manufacturing process and performance of the networks” in real time.

Last month, US chipmaker Micron Technology appointed Singtel to deploy a mmWave 5G network with a localised edge core at its flash memory plant in the city-state.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singtel backs AIS with increased shareholding

Singtel appoints data centre chief

Singtel hands Optus Enterprise more autonomy
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association