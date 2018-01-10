English
HomeAsiaNews

Hyundai, Cisco collaborate on connected cars

10 JAN 2018

South Korean automaker Hyundai and networking giant Cisco announced plans to produce a next-generation hyperconnected car featuring a new in-vehicle communications network with multi-layer security.

The companies announced the collaboration at the CES event being held this week in Las Vegas. Their goal is to produce a highly configurable and secure platform for use in Hyundai’s premium 2019 vehicles.

Cisco said in a statement the in-vehicle network will offer over the air updates to reduce time to market for new connected car capabilities. Using a software defined vehicle architecture, the first-generation platform will enable 1Gb/s Ethernet, which will significantly increase the in-vehicle bandwidth, the statement said.

The two companies in 2016 said they would develop a vehicle with a new approach to communications, creating a flexible and more secure platform for building smart vehicle solutions at a lower cost.

Seung-ho Hwang, EVP and head of Hyundai’s Auto Intelligence Business Department, said it will unveil the first vehicle equipped with groundbreaking connected-car technologies jointly developed by the two companies in 2019.

Ruba Borno, Cisco’s VP of growth initiatives and chief of staff to CEO, said: “Cisco is pleased to bring a standards-based approach in partnership with the automotive industry, one that will help accelerate innovation and increase the value to the consumer. By creating a flexible, scalable and secure platform, we are allowing automotive companies to deliver better cars – faster.”

The two companies also are exploring integrating the platform into Hyundai data centres for real-time access to data as well as connecting vehicles to city infrastructure to enable communication with traffic lights and parking meters, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Author

Joseph Waring

