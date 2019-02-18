 Hutch Lanka secures 4G rollout funds - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Hutch Lanka secures 4G rollout funds

18 FEB 2019

Hutchison Telecommunications Lanka (Hutch Lanka) signed an agreement with Sri Lanka’s Board of Investments covering a planned deployment of a nationwide 4G network.

The pact covers a sum of at least $115 million and builds on Hutch Lanka’s efforts to integrate the network of Etisalat Lanka, which it acquired in December 2018.

In a statement, Hutch Lanka CEO Thirukumar Nadarasa said the combination of the two businesses “will provide Sri Lankan customers with a major boost in both rural and urban network coverage and a renewed commitment in offering superior communication services to all customers.”

Hutch Lanka is the third largest mobile player in the country, with a 20 per cent share of subscribers post-merger behind market leader Dialog Axiata and Mobitel (the mobile unit of Sri Lanka Telecom).

Nadarasa said it recently launched 4G service in the Western Province in the first wave of its nationwide rollout.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

