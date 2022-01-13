 Hutch Lanka, edotco trial open RAN - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Hutch Lanka, edotco trial open RAN

13 JAN 2022

Hutchison Telecommunications Lanka teamed with tower company edotco Services Lanka to conduct an open RAN trial using multi-purpose lampposts in an effort to lower infrastructure costs, Daily Mirror reported.

Hutchison Telecommunications Lanka CEO Thirukumar Nadarasa told the newspaper the project would deliver cost benefits across its 4G network of more than 2,400 base stations nationwide which would then be passed on to consumers.

Edotco country MD Gayan Koralage said the trial opens opportunities for connectivity in Sri Lanka and its 500 lampposts in the nation are compatible with open RAN.

The company manages 1,000 towers in Sri Lanka.

GSMA Intelligence estimates Hutchison Telecommunications Lanka ended 2021 with 4.5 million mobile subscribers, including nearly 700,000 LTE users.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

