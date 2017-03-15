English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei takes stake in Bakrie Telecom

15 MAR 2017

Chinese equipment vendor Huawei acquired a near 17 per cent stake in troubled Indonesian mobile operator Bakrie Telecom though a bond conversion, The Jakarta Post reported.

The move by Huawei’s local unit, Huawei Tech Investment, which converts IDR1.23 trillion ($92 million) of debt into shares, will inject much need capital into the publicly listed operator, which shut down its struggling CDMA operations in 2014. Its shares were later suspended after one of its creditors requested a court-supervised debt restructuring.

Bakrie last year issued IDR7.6 trillion in mandatory convertible bonds to restructure its IDR11.6 trillion debt, the newspaper said.

Indonesia Stock Exchange rules limit shares from a conversion from being traded for one year.

Huawei will have the right to put representatives on Bakrie’s board of directors, but Bakrie president commissioner Anindya Novyan Bakrie (pictured) told the Post a decision on the matter hasn’t been made and will be discussed at the next shareholders meeting.

After putting the restructuring in place, he said it is now in the process of developing a business plan for re-launch of services.

The operator owes the government millions of dollars in licence and frequency rights fees. It originally launched CDMA service in 2003 in Jakarta, West Java and Banten and started to offer fixed wireless service in 2007. It had about eight million subscribers at its peak. Last year the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology revoked its fixed wireless access (FWA) and fixed licences.

Indonesia, with a population of 259 million, has at least six mobile operators serving 340 million mobile connections, according to GSMA Intelligence.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

HKT partners to form V2X alliance in Hong Kong

Huawei, South Korea 5G deal worries US politicians

Nokia, BlackBerry face fierce competition in Indonesia
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association