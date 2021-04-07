 Huawei splits cloud-AI business group - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei splits cloud-AI business group

07 APR 2021

Chinese vendor Huawei moved to separate its Cloud and AI business group into individual units just over a year after creating the division to drive cloud services.

A Huawei representative told Mobile World Live the restructuring is in process, noting no official announcement was made.

Caixin reported an internal memo revealed Huawei’s server and storage products unit will become part of the Internet Products and Solutions Department, which will be renamed ICT Product Solution and handle product R&D.

The news outlet didn’t mention how Huawei would realign the AI element.

Huawei formed the division in January 2020, combining its cloud services and AI units to create a fourth business group alongside the Carrier, Consumer and Enterprise groups.

Consumer business unit CEO Richard Yu was named head of the combined cloud and AI group in January.

In its 2020 earnings figures, Huawei only broke down revenue for the Consumer, Carrier and Enterprise groups: the Cloud and AI business group numbers were reportedly included in each of those

Canalys placed the unit as the second-largest cloud services provider in China during Q4 2020 with a 17.4 per cent market share, behind Alibaba on 40.3 per cent. Cloud infrastructure services spending in the country jumped 62 per cent year-on-year to $5.8 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei details 5G device IP royalty rate

India moves to block Huawei, ZTE

Huawei, ZTE boost global infrastructure market share
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association