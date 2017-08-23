English
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei sets Smart Axiata up with 4.5G in Cambodia

23 AUG 2017

Smart Axiata, Cambodia’s second largest mobile operator, announced it rolled out a 4.5G network supplied by Chinese equipment vendor Huawei.

The upgraded network delivers ten-times faster internet speeds than normal 4G, Huawei said in a statement. The 4.5G technology will enable Smart to provide additional services including home broadband, HD video and IoT services, to households and industry verticals on its existing network.

Smart, with a 30 per cent market share, is the country’s 4G market leader with 720,000 LTE users at end-June, according to GSMA Intelligence. It added nearly 300,000 4G subscribers in the first six months of the year.

Margaret Hu, president of global wireless network marketing at Huawei, said: “I’m very pleased that together with Smart we are able to build a better connected Cambodia through accelerating the mobile broadband development. With increasing demand for personalised and diversified services, emerging markets represent tremendous new opportunities for the telecom operators.”

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

