Huawei, Samsung hit with Korea equipment block - Mobile World Live

Huawei and Samsung were among 378 companies ordered to halt distribution of equipment in South Korea after the Ministry of Science and ICT (MIST) overturned performance appraisals, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The news outlet reported MIST threw out certifications on close to 1,700 pieces of equipment after an investigation found they had been issued by the Chinese office of US-based global testing body Bay Area Compliance Laboratories.

It explained Korea does not acknowledge the validity of results issued by the company’s Chinese branch, prompting it to take the unique step of revoking the assessments provided.

The tests are used to ensure equipment conforms with standards on interference and potential impact on humans, Yonhap News Agency noted.

In addition to halting distribution of the equipment, affected companies will also be prohibited from receiving fresh clearances for a year, the news outlet said.

Korean law required cancellation of the assessments used despite the companies denying they falsified records.

Yonhap News Agency stated Huawei was accused of submitting 136 false reports, Samsung 23 and China-based drone maker DJI Technology 145.