 Huawei rewards staff for countering US sanctions - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei rewards staff for countering US sanctions

13 NOV 2019

Under fire Chinese equipment vendor Huawei lined up CNY2 billion ($285 million) in bonuses for employees who helped mitigate the impact of a ban on doing business with US companies, South China Morning Post reported.

In addition to paying the bonus to most of its 190,000 staff, the newspaper said Huawei will also double each employee’s monthly salary when it makes the next payments on 15 November.

The announcement comes six months after the US put the company on a trade blacklist.

Ren Zhengfei, Huawei founder and CEO, last week expressed confidence in its future growth prospects even if the US moves ahead with trade restrictions.

He said the sanctions “taught us a lesson and reminded us we can’t be complacent, and that we must work hard. After we doubled our efforts, we eventually found that our revenue and profits grew more than we had expected”.

In the first half of 2019, the company experienced rapid growth and, even after the US measures were implemented, Ren said it was able to set a solid foundation for the future. However, he acknowledged the true impact of the sanctions would likely be more heavily felt in 2020.

Revenue in the third quarter increased 24.5 per cent year-on-year to CNY610.8 billion with a net profit margin of 8.7 per cent. The company does not provide profit or loss figures in its interim reports.

Huawei is working to find alternative sources of components and build its own suite of software and apps for device platform HarmonyOS.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vivo dominates nascent China 5G market

Huawei chief pushes for app developer deals

Huawei urges Australia to reconsider 5G ban
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association