 Huawei pushes self-reliance with $1.4B R&D centre - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei pushes self-reliance with $1.4B R&D centre

07 AUG 2019

Huawei announced plans to invest CNY10 billion ($1.4 billion) in a massive new R&D centre in Shanghai, which will focus on wireless and IoT networks as well as chips for various devices, South China Morning Post reported.

The under-fire vendor, facing trade bans from the US and a number of other countries due to security concerns, already has 14 R&D facilities across the world as well as 36 joint innovation centres. The new facility will cover about 1 square km and employ up to 40,000 people, the newspaper wrote.

In May Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei expressed confidence the company will survive a US ban on component and software shipments because it had already prepared for the eventuality. He later said the company will not reduce its R&D investment, with plans to “reinvent ourselves”, meaning it will push to be less reliant on imports.

The company said it invests $15 billion to $20 billion a year in R&D and plans to raise the level to $100 billion over the next five years.

At the end of July, Huawei reported a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in H1 revenue to CNY401.3 billion despite US trade restrictions, though chairman Liang Hua warned future increases could be slowed by ongoing issues.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei thrives in falling China smartphone market

China warns India on consequences of Huawei ban

Huawei tests smartphone with home-grown OS
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association