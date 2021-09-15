 Huawei margin rises on product development trade-offs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei margin rises on product development trade-offs

15 SEP 2021

Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei (pictured) admitted US trade restrictions over the past two years forced it to overhaul product development priorities, taking a more balanced approach to quality and performance and boosting its bottom-line, an internal document reviewed by Mobile World Live showed.

The document is based on a recent Q&A session between Ren and interns at the vendor’s Central Research Institute. The executive explained Huawei boosted profitablity by focusing on using the right components to deliver high quality products and explained its efforts in 6G research aimed to open the new capabilities which come with every generation of wireless technology.

“So far, we have only leveraged the communications capability, without taking advantage of the detection and sensing capabilities. This might be a new direction of development for radio waves.”

He said the company hasn’t changed its HR policies due to the trade restrictions, with business as usual for remuneration and share distribution.

Ren highlighted the value of disruptive innovations even if they ultimately fail. “That is because we would have cultivated a large group of talented people during the process.”

He also predicted software will be the core of digital architecture in the future information society.

Huawei unveiled a smartphone version of its HarmonyOS in June, a month after Ren called for it to make a strategic shift towards software development.

Investment required
Ren lamented China had experienced a number of economic bubbles, with young executives “rushing to do things that yield quick returns with a relatively low investment”.

He also acknowledged the country lags far behind in sectors including machine tools, process techniques, instruments and materials research.

While China is focused on experimental science, it pays little attention to theoretical research, he observed. “The company must not be short-sighted or merely pursue practicality. Otherwise, we might be left behind forever. We need more theoretical breakthroughs, especially in domains like compound semiconductors and materials science.”

With the company’s core revenue dropping in H1, Huawei laid a plan to diversify its portfolio after core revenue dropped in H1, exploring areas including automotive components and consumer printers.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei goes into survival mode

Huawei pours $100M into Asia-Pacific start-ups

Huawei goes without 5G in P50 range
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association