 Huawei gains in tough China smartphone market - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei gains in tough China smartphone market

02 MAY 2019

China’s smartphone market contracted in the first quarter of 2019, with shipments falling to their lowest level since 2013, data from Canalys showed.

Shipments during the quarter slipped 3 per cent year-on-year to 88 million units (see chart, below, click to enlarge). Canalys analyst Mo Jia noted the decline softened slightly, offering some relief after a tough 2018: “Major vendors are gearing up to full speed, releasing new products and spending on marketing, to maintain share in the face of competition from Huawei.”

Huawei was the only vendor in the top five to buck the downward trend, growing shipments 41 per cent to 29.9 million units (including Honor devices) and increasing its market share by more than 10 per cent, ending the quarter with a 34 per cent share.

Canalys noted the vendor increased investments in retail stores to exploit its size and out-compete smaller vendors. It also moved further into rural areas and upgraded many of its shops.

“These investments have helped it gain customers from other vendors, such as Oppo and Vivo, which used to enjoy absolute dominance in offline channels over the last few years,” Jia stated.

Falling shares
Both Oppo and Vivo booked modest declines in shipments in the quarter, but maintained their number two and three positions respectively as their market shares dipped only slightly.

Xiaomi shipments dropped 13 per cent to 10.5 million units, with its share declining to 11.9 per cent from 13.3 per cent in Q1 2018.

Apple’s shipments plunged 30 per cent year-on-year to 6.5 million, its worst decline in two years. Its market share of 7.4 per cent was almost 3 per cent lower.

Jia noted the US vendor’s Q1 performance was a concern “given that the worst quarter for iPhone shipments is usually Q2 or Q3″, though retail price cuts “has largely relieved the pressure from its channel partners”.

“Despite the iPhone’s installed base in China being well over 300 million, it is vital that Apple prevents users deserting it for Android vendors. Apple faces a challenge in China to localise its software and services offerings as quickly as in western markets. Its hardware is therefore more exposed to competition in China than elsewhere. Bringing up-to-date features, such as 5G, next year, as well as localised software is vital to prevent demand shrinking further.”

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung suffers as smartphones struggle

Vivo doubles share in flat India market

Huawei hits back at ownership queries
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Mobile Mix: Shenzhen Summit and ambitious Abidjan

Mobile Mix: 5G NABs the headlines

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association