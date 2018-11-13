Huawei heralds latest 5G trial

Zhejiang Mobile, a unit of China Mobile, and Huawei hit a data rate of 2.7Gb/s during a series of tests and verifications to prepare for large-scale rollout of 5G networks in 2020.

The companies deployed 5G base stations across parts of Wuzhen, the host city of the annual World Internet Conference. In a statement, Huawei said the network used its end-to-end 5G products and the data rate achieved was for a single user.

Huawei stated the network complies with non-standalone 5G standards: it incorporated massive MIMO active antenna units (AAUs) and terminals. The network comprises dozens of sites mounted on rooftops and poles, using smart beams and 3D beamforming to deliver precise cell coverage control.

Testing verified key 5G service procedures, including cell throughput and data rates.

Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei’s 5G product line, said following the issuance of the 3GPP’s Release 15 standards covering standalone and non-standalone 5G New Radio in 2017, the vendor had taken “the lead in launching a full set of 5G network equipment and solutions to support large-scale 5G deployment”.

China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom are all targeting launches in 2020, but haven’t detailed their launch timeframes.