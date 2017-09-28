English
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei completes 2nd-phase 5G test in China

28 SEP 2017

China-based equipment vendor Huawei completed the second phase of 5G technology R&D testing organised by the IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group in Beijing.

Using 200MHz of spectrum in the C-band, Huawei said it achieved a peak rate of more than 32Gb/s in the downlink. It integrated key 5G New Radio (NR) technologies including Filtered-OFDM, new frame structure, new channel coding, new parameter sets, Massive MIMO and sparse code multiple access (SCMA).

It also verified the performance of multiple core technologies based on the results of the first phase of testing, which were incorporated into 3GPP standards.

During the second phase test, Huawei provided end-to-end isolated network slices from 5G NR to networks using one set of telecom infrastructure. At the test site in Huairou District, more than 100 channels of 4K video were streamed in vehicle-mounted mobile applications, showcasing a high quality experience for future C-band enhanced mobile broadband, the company said.

Huawei said in a statement the results: “further accelerate the progress of 5G technology R&D and help form a set of global unified standards to conclude China’s second phase of 5G test”.

Wang Zhiqin, deputy director of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology and IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group, said: “These tests further contribute to add confidence in promoting the development of 5G technology innovation, while jointly accelerating the formation of unified 5G standards.”

The test results were showcased at PT/Expo China, which is running from 27 September to 30 September in Beijing.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

