 HTHK, HKBN target enterprise sector - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

HTHK, HKBN target enterprise sector

16 MAY 2023

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (HTHK) and Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) expanded an existing MVNO partnership, unveiling plans to combine their mobile and fixed services to better cater to a lucrative enterprise market in the territory.

HTHK stated the collaboration aims to address enterprises’ technical requirements by delivering 5G, fibre, fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) and ICT services in sectors including finance, retail and utilities.

CEO Kenny Koo explained HTHK is exploring ways to expand its strategic collaboration with HKBN to a broader level.

By combining its 5G network with HKBN’s fixed network services, “we can reap the benefits of FMC with the provision of innovative” enterprise services.

Koo added the tie-up will help corporate customers embark on a digital transformation and improve their operational efficiency.

It will also reinforce HTHK’s position in the business-to-business market.

HKBN executive vice chairman William Yeung said the companies will establish a dedicated team to expand their presence in the corporate market.

Yeung noted enterprise customers are increasing their demand for network and digital services.

HTHK’s mobile unit 3 Hong Kong launched 5G service in April 2020.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

