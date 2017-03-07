HTC revenue rebounds in February

Taiwan-based smartphone vendor HTC’s revenue in February increased 11 per cent from a year ago to TWD4.67 billion ($152 million) – rebounding from nearly a 30 per cent year-on-year drop in January.

However, revenue for the first two months of the year was down 11.6 per cent to TWD9.33 billion.

HTC last month said its focus for 2017 is on profitability rather than growing volume. It plans to bring “six to seven” products to market this year, and aims to dramatically reduce its portfolio.

The vendor expects sales to gain momentum after it ships its HTC U series smartphones to China, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, the US, Europe and the Middle East, according to DigiTimes.

HTC forecasts a narrower loss in Q1 2017, after reporting a loss of TWD3.1 billion in Q4 2016. Revenue in the last quarter of 2016 dropped 13.6 per cent to TWD22.2 billion, down from TWD25.7 billion.