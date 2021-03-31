Hong Kong readies next 5G spectrum sale - Mobile World Live

Hong Kong’s Communications Authority (CA) set plans to hold a 5G auction to assign a total of 325MHz of spectrum across five bands in Q4.

CA stated the sale will provide 220MHz of new spectrum in the 600MHz, 700MHz and 4.9GHz bands, along with 105MHz of re-assigned 850MHz and 2.5GHz to 2.6GHz.

A single auction will be held using a simultaneous multiple round ascending format. A spectrum utilisation fee (SUF) will be determined by the auction, it said, with the government setting reserve prices.

Winning bidders will have the option to pay the SUF in a lump sum or annual instalments.

Operators will be required to reach a minimum population coverage of 90 per cent within five years for the 700MHz, 850MHz and 2.5GHz to 2.6GHz allocations. The service obligation for the 4.9GHz band is 50 per cent population coverage with five years, with a requirement for at least 100 indoor base stations in the 600MHz band over the same time period.

The CA will allocate a total of 140MHz comprising 2x35MHz blocks in the 600MHz and 700MHz bands; 15MHz in the 850MHz band; nine 2x5MHz blocks of 2.5GHz to 2.6GHz bands; and 80MHz of 4.9GHz spectrum, with a cap of 40MHz.

Hong Kong held three 5G spectrum auctions in October and November 2019.

Three of the four major mobile operators launched 5G services in April 2020.