Hong Kong awards first 5G subsidies - Mobile World Live

The Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA) approved the first batch of applications for a government subsidy to promote early deployment of 5G services, with funding awarded to three projects and additional requests being processed.

Initial projects include a real-time remote monitoring and support service to improve elevator safety; 3D building modelling for construction sites; and remote e-sports mini-car racing.

Other applications received cover the use of IoT, big data and AI in the recycling, transportation, education and entertainment sectors.

OFCA launched the scheme in early May to encourage 5G rollouts, as part of a fresh round of efforts to fight Covid-19 (coronavirus). Under the programme, the government is funding up to 50 per cent of the direct costs related to deploying a 5G project, with a cap of HKD500,000 ($64,513).

Applications are accepted until 30 November on a first-come, first-served basis, OFCA said.

HKT, 3 Hong Kong and China Mobile Hong Kong introduced 5G services on 1 April, with SmarTone following in late May.